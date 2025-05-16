Sebastián Yatra releases new album 'Milagro' inspired by life's small miracles

MEXICO CITY — For Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra, life is full of small miracles that come from dance, family and freedom.
''I saw happiness as a child as my long-term goal, one day to be happy, but I saw it as something very far away, and now I feel it in everything I do,'' he said in a recent interview from Mexico City.
''What motivates me the most is to share that philosophy of life and that way of seeing things, and ‘Milagro' is my way of expressing that perspective, that change of perspective that helps me to live everything from gratitude and love,'' he said.
''Milagro'' is his fourth album and comes three years after his previous production, ''Dharma.''
''All these albums and these songs have accompanied me in a moment of very big growth that is from 18 or 19 to 30, where you live a lot of things, and you really end up defining much more, I don't know if who you are, but at least who you want to be,'' said the artist.
The name of the album came about, in part, from a phrase in a recent book by his brother Andrés who is a novelist: Life denies miracles until one realizes that everything is a miracle. Yatra stressed that changing his perspective on the world made it easier for him to find more and more miracles, from giving a hug and receiving a call from his parents to having a coffee in the morning.
''So, when you see everything as a miracle, you start to be grateful for every little thing in the universe and you find its magic.''
The album includes songs that Yatra has previously released such as ''Vagabundo'' with Manuel Turizo and Beéle, ''Los domingos'' and ''La pelirroja,'' but it also has surprises such as a cover of Silvio Rodríguez's ''Óleo de mujer con sombrero'' that Yatra performs with his father, Aníbal Obando Agudelo.