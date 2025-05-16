Sebastián Yatra releases new album 'Milagro' inspired by life's small miracles

''I grew up listening to Silvio Rodríguez, Pablo Milanés, (Joan Manuel) Serrat, but I didn't grow up listening to them in their voices, I grew up listening to them in my father's voice, because I had, and still have, a great artist at home,'' he said. ''With the guitar he did a lot of magic, and he still does, and in all the gatherings he was the one who animated any party and you were hooked listening to him.''