Sebastian Berhalter, Pedro Vite spark second-half surge as Whitecaps top Minnesota United 3-1

Vite entered in the 64th minute scored in the 66th and 70th for a 3-0 advantage. Vite's has three goals this season and 10 overall in 95 appearances with the Whitecaps. J.C. Ngando had assists on both goals. All four of his career assists have come this season. Daniel Ríos notched his second assist this season on Vite's first score, and Ali Ahmed — who subbed in with Vite — collected his fourth.