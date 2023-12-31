TORONTO — Sebastian Aho had one goal and two assists in leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Michael Bunting and Seth Jarvis also scored for Carolina. The victory extended the Hurricanes' winning streak to three games.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 25 saves.

Timothy Liljegren and Nicholas Robertson scored for Toronto, which got 25 stops from Martin Jones.

The Leafs have dropped five of their last six games.

Carolina went 2-for-4 on the power play, while Toronto went 0-for-3.

Bunting opened the scoring just 2:24 into the contest on the power play. Aho found him open in the slot from behind the goal and he beat Jones five-hole.

The Leafs continued to struggle finding the back of the net in the second period. Matthew Knies got a takeaway in Carolina's zone and went in on net but couldn't get a shot off trying to shield the puck from a defender.

Jarvis doubled the lead on another power play at 13:52 of the second period.

Liljegren put Toronto on the board 4:16 into the third period. Max Domi drove down the left side and found Liljegren trailing and he wired it past Kochetkov.

Aho intercepted a pass in his own zone and dashed down the ice to score an empty-netter with 54.7 seconds left.

Robertson scored with 10 seconds left to bring the Leafs to within one. The play was reviewed and overturned to a goal due to Kochetkov's glove going past the goal line.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Maple Leafs: At the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

