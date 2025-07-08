Seattle uses solid defense to disrupt teams and climbs up WNBA standings

NEW YORK — The Seattle Storm have been disruptive on defense this season behind stars Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams and Nneka Ogwumike.
They have the versatility to switch who they are guarding on screens which makes them more difficult to score against. The group also is great at being active in passing lines that has created more steals and turnovers.
Diggins, who is averaging 1.3 steals, joked that she might be the worst of the group defensively.
''I don't have any shame in that, the thing you got is Erica (Wheeler) hogging the ball like she does. You know, you got Gabby who can run and guard people. We're just really good on that end.''
The Storm are fifth in points allowed a game, but are coming off an impressive effort against New York, where the team held the Liberty to just six field goals in the second half, including two in the decisive third quarter.
Seattle has won three of its past four games and has a home-and-home with lowly Connecticut in its next two. The team is 12-7, one game behind Phoenix for second place in the standings.
Reese calls foul
Chicago forward Angel Reese said after the team's loss at Minnesota on Sunday that the league's officiating ''has to be fixed.''