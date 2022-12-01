SEATTLE — Riley Grigsby's 22 points helped Seattle U defeat CSU Fullerton 69-62 on Wednesday.
Grigsby shot 10 for 19, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Redhawks (6-1). Cameron Tyson scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 12 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Alex Schumacher was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.
Max Jones finished with 16 points for the Titans (4-4). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 15 points for CSU Fullerton. In addition, Vincent Lee finished with nine points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Colleges
Two Concordia (St. Paul) volleyball players named All-America
Jasmine Mulvihill and Teegan Starkey of the Golden Bears are Division II first-team All-America picks, chosen by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Sports
Monk and Barnes score 22 each, Kings beat Pacers
Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk each scored 22 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Indiana Pacers 137-114 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Sports
Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers past slumping Blackhawks 5-4
Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win.
Wolves
Scoggins: KAT-less Wolves need Edwards to play like an MVP
The loss of Karl-Anthony Towns for several weeks offered Anthony Edwards the chance to hit another level in his game, and he got off to a great start against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.
Sports
Ryan helps Notre Dame rout No. 20 Michigan State 70-52
Cormac Ryan scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half as Notre Dame cruised to a 70-52 win over No. 20 Michigan State on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.