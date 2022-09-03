Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Las Vegas Aces (26-10, 15-3 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (22-14, 10-8 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Storm face the Las Vegas Aces.

The Storm are 10-8 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Breanna Stewart averaging 8.7.

The Aces are 15-3 in conference play. Las Vegas is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is shooting 47.4% and averaging 21.6 points for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Chelsea Gray is averaging 13.7 points, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 88.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Aces: 7-3, averaging 88.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Mercedes Russell: out (headaches), Gabby Williams: day to day (concussion).

Aces: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.