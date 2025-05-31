Sports

Seattle Sounders take shutout streak into matchup with Minnesota United

Minnesota United FC (7-3-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (7-4-5, fifth in the Western Conference)

The Associated Press
May 31, 2025 at 6:16AM

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -107, Minnesota United FC +287, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders head into a matchup with Minnesota United after securing two straight shutout wins.

The Sounders are 7-4-4 in Western Conference play. The Sounders are third in the Western Conference with 82 shots on goal, averaging 5.1 per game.

United is 4-3-5 in conference matchups. United has a 2-0-1 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albert Rusnak has scored seven goals and added three assists for the Sounders. Ryan Kent has three assists over the last 10 games.

Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has six goals and four assists for United. Wil Trapp has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 6-2-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

United: 4-2-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Jordan Morris (injured), Yeimar Gomez Andrade (injured), Paul Arriola (injured).

United: Kipp Keller (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

