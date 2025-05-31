Seattle Sounders take shutout streak into matchup with Minnesota United

Minnesota United FC (7-3-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (7-4-5, fifth in the Western Conference)
Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -107, Minnesota United FC +287, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders head into a matchup with Minnesota United after securing two straight shutout wins.
The Sounders are 7-4-4 in Western Conference play. The Sounders are third in the Western Conference with 82 shots on goal, averaging 5.1 per game.
United is 4-3-5 in conference matchups. United has a 2-0-1 record in games it scores a pair of goals.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Albert Rusnak has scored seven goals and added three assists for the Sounders. Ryan Kent has three assists over the last 10 games.