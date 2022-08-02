Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Lynx (12-19, 7-8 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (19-12, 8-6 Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Storm play Minnesota.

The Storm have gone 8-6 against Western Conference teams. Seattle is fourth in the WNBA with 21.8 assists per game. Sue Bird leads the Storm averaging 5.9.

The Lynx are 7-8 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Sylvia Fowles averaging 2.7.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Storm won 81-79 in the last meeting on June 15. Breanna Stewart led the Storm with 29 points, and Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewell Loyd averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Storm, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Stewart is shooting 48.6% and averaging 20.6 points over the past 10 games for Seattle.

Fowles is scoring 14.6 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lynx. Aerial Powers is averaging 18.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 87.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Mercedes Russell: out (headaches).

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.