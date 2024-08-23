Mariners fire manager Scott Servais in midst of a midseason collapse

But the stretch of play since mid-June is what ultimately led to the managerial change. The Mariners were sitting at 44-31 on June 19 with a 10-game lead in the division. But the Mariners have gone 20-33 since, including a 7-15 mark against Detroit, Pittsburgh, Miami and the Los Angeles Angels — all sub-.500 teams. The trade deadline additions of Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner have not provided the offensive spark Seattle anticipated, and injuries to Julio Rodríguez and J.P. Crawford have dimmed the hopes of turning around the slide.