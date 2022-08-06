Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Las Vegas Aces (22-10, 13-3 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (20-12, 9-6 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle plays the Las Vegas Aces after Breanna Stewart scored 33 points in the Seattle Storm's 89-77 win over the Minnesota Lynx.

The Storm have gone 9-6 against Western Conference teams. Seattle averages 22.0 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Sue Bird with 5.9.

The Aces' record in Western Conference games is 13-3. Las Vegas leads the Western Conference scoring 89.8 points per game while shooting 45.6%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Storm won 88-78 in the last matchup on June 30. Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 24 points, and A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bird is averaging 7.6 points and 5.9 assists for the Storm. Stewart is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Kelsey Plum averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aces, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Wilson is averaging 20.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Aces: 7-3, averaging 88.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Mercedes Russell: out (headaches).

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.