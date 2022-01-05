AKRON, Ohio — Mark Sears had 24 points as Ohio defeated Akron 69-63 on Tuesday night.
Jason Carter had 19 points for Ohio (11-2, 2-0 Mid-American Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Ben Vander Plas added 11 points.
Ali Ali had 22 points for the Zips (8-4, 1-1), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Mikal Dawson added 14 points and Xavier Castaneda had 13.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
