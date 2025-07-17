Searching for pennies: With the cut in federal funding public broadcasters are looking to cope

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Lauren Adams, general manager for KUCB public radio in Unalaska, Alaska, didn't have much time to reflect on Congress, 4,000 miles away, stripping federal funding for public media this week. She's been too busy working.
Sirens blared in the Aleutian Islands community Wednesday warning of a potential tsunami, with a voice over public loudspeakers urging the community's 4,100 residents to seek higher ground immediately and tune into the radio — to Adams' station.
At the same time in Washington, the Senate was voting on a measure that would eliminate nearly $1.1 billion that had already been appropriated for NPR and PBS — a process that didn't end until early Thursday morning. The House is expected to complete the process in time for President Donald Trump to sign it before a Friday deadline.
Trump had called for the cuts, saying public media's news programming was biased against him and fellow Republicans, and threatened GOP members of Congress with primary challenges if they didn't fall in line.
Adams, her news director, a reporter and an intern kept broadcasting and updating KUCB's social media feed until the danger passed. Then she made time for one more task — texting U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and urging her to vote against the bill. Murkowski was one of two Republican senators, along with Susan Collins of Maine, to publicly dissent.
''I thought that it was such a telling story of why her constituents have a different relationship to public radio than maybe some other regions of the United States,'' Adams said.
Hard decisions ahead for stations across the country
The federal money is appropriated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which distributes it to NPR and PBS. Roughly 70% of the money goes directly to the 330 PBS and 246 NPR stations across the country, although that's only a shorthand way to describe its potential impact.