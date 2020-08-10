WINTER, Wisconsin — Searchers are looking for a missing 3-year-old girl in northern Wisconsin.

Abby Ladwig was last seen in the Winter area, according to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office. She followed the family dog into the woods around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Police believe the dog has been located, but the search continues for Abby.

Authorities are asking the public to check their properties and outbuildings for any sign of the girl, WDIO-TV reported.