Searchers in the Rockies of western Wyoming located the body of a hiker from Minneapolis who had been missing for more than a week.

John Diepholz, 64, failed to contact his family and was reported overdue from a solo trip into the Wind River Range in an area surrounding Wall Lake that began on Aug. 5 and was due to end on Aug. 16, the Sublette County Sheriff's Office said.

Search and rescue members located Diepholz about 11:30 a.m. near an unnamed lake above Spider Lake, the Sheriff's Office said.

"The man had succumbed to injuries which were consistent with a fall," a statement from the Sheriff's Office read.

Up until Thursday, difficult weather conditions hindered helicopter and ground team operations, according to the Sheriff's Office.