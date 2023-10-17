The five officers shot Thursday morning during an exchange of gunfire with a 64-year-old Princeton man were executing a search warrant seeking evidence of methamphetamine possession or sales.

The "daytime knock and announce" warrant was requested by a member of the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office drug task force on Oct. 4 following a months-long investigation into possible drug sales by Karl Thomas Holmberg and his wife. Benton County Judge Robert Raupp signed off on the search warrant the same day.

According to the warrant, filed publicly in district court on Tuesday, the task force began investigating Holmberg and Dorine Holmberg, 62, in January after a confidential informant told law enforcement officials they were selling meth.

After receiving the tip, investigators purchased methamphetamine from one or both of the Holmbergs at their residence twice and found baggies and other items that tested positive for methamphetamine in the Holmberg's trash multiple times.

The search warrant allowed officers to search the premises, people and vehicles at the house in the 200 block of NE. 190th Avenue, just west of Princeton, and allowed officers to collect drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as photos, videos or cellphone records indicating the possession of illegal items.

The task force officers arrived to search Holmberg's house shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. They shouted from the outside of the house but when they entered the house they were quickly met with gunfire.

Karl Thomas Holmberg

Court documents state Holmberg was watching the police on a video monitor from his bedroom, and told his wife it was "his day to die." Holmberg then opened fire through his bedroom door with a rifle shooting .223-caliber rounds. He told his wife wife to join the fight. When she refused, he called her a coward, documents state.

The officers retreated, and for several hours negotiations with Holmberg continued as officers urged him to surrender. Holmberg eventually gave up, and he was arrested at 10:47 a.m. He told BCA investigators who interviewed him at North Memorial that he didn't think police had the right to be at his house.

Of the five wounded officers, three are with the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, one is with the Princeton Police Department and another is with the Elk River Police Department, according to a statement from Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck. All officers are expected to survive their injuries.

Holmberg, who was shot in the foot, was released from the hospital Friday afternoon and booked into Benton County jail. He was charged with six counts of first-degree attempted murder and six counts of first-degree assault, all felonies. At his first court appearance Friday, Benton County Judge Michael Jesse set Holmberg's bail at $6 million.

Holmberg's criminal history includes a felony drug conviction in 2006 and another conviction for the same offense in the mid-1980s, according to court records.

Dorine Holmberg was previously convicted of three misdemeanors related to violent or drug-related crimes, but as of Tuesday has not been charged for any involvement in Thursday's shootout or for recent drug-related crimes.

Karl Holmberg's next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24. The BCA is investigating the incident and is expected to release more information in the coming days.