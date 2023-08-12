A 65-year-old St. Louis Park woman found dead inside her apartment has been identified in a search warrant affidavit as Catherine Ann Kinnunen.

St. Louis Park police responded about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a deceased woman in the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue S., where Kinnunen lived. Officers checked the apartment unit and didn't find anyone, according to a police news release.

Officers then returned just after 4:15 p.m., checked a different apartment and found a body inside. A man and woman who police say knew the victim were arrested at the scene on suspicion of interfering with a body.

Both were released from jail on Friday, court records show.

According to the affidavit by a St. Louis Park officer, the man told police Kinnunen was showing signs of illness earlier that day but that she didn't want an ambulance. A couple of hours later, he said, he went back to check on Kinnunen and found her not breathing, the affidavit states.

The St. Louis Park Police Department, which has been investigating the case, asked anyone with information to call 952-924-2618.