LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in central Minnesota.
The crash happened Sunday about 6 p.m. on Highway 25 in Little Falls.
Joseph Herold, 40, of Pierz, was struck and killed as he walked on the side of the highway, according to state troopers.
It was dark and foggy at the time of the crash, authorities said.
