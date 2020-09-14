The search Monday in the southeast metro for a small airplane that has been missing since the previous evening with three people aboard is centered on an island in the Mississippi River, authorities said.

The search for the plane began Sunday night at Grey Cloud Island, which departed from nearby South St. Paul Municipal Airport earlier in the day, said airport director Andrew Wall.

Searchers believe the plane is in a water-filled quarry on the island, according to a statement released late Monday morning by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Cottage Grove Police Department.

Throughout Sunday evening and until 4 a.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies and police officers searched the privately owned quarry with boats and lights, the statement said.

They found plane debris, leading them to believe they were searching in the correct area, but have yet to located any of the three people on board.

“The search operation conditions are difficult, as the quarry walls are sand-based and the quarry itself is up to 200 feet deep,” the statement read.

Washington County law enforcement continued the search for a small airplane that went down in the Mississippi River in the southeast metro near Grey Cloud Island between Cottage Grove and St. Paul Park, MN, Monday, September 14, 2020.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was waiting to be notified by local authorities about the fate of the plane.