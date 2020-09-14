ATHENS, Greece — An air and sea search and rescue operation for survivors of a suspected migrant boat sinking was under way Monday off the southern Greek island of Crete.
Greece's coast guard said 16 people were reported to have been on the vessel that sank about 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Crete amid high winds Monday. Authorities were notified by phone by a person who said they were on the vessel.
The coast guard said a Greek naval frigate and an air force helicopter were taking part in the search, together with two coast guard boats and three merchant ships in the area.
