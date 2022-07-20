A law enforcement search north of Bemidji has located the body of a man who had been texting his family with threats of violence since leaving his home this past weekend.

Logan A. Roy, 21, who was described as a vulnerable adult, was found Wednesday morning by searchers about 8:30 a.m. roughly three-fourths of a mile from his home, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office did not elaborate on the circumstances leading up to Roy's death. His body was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Anoka for an autopsy.

Roy left for a walk late Sunday afternoon after experiencing a mental health crisis, the Sheriff's Office said.

Family members said he later sent texts threatening to harm himself and "that he would provoke law enforcement into a situation where they would be forced to take his life," according to a police statement earlier this week.