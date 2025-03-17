World

Search for US student in Dominican Republic intensifies with witness account

The search for a U.S. college student who went missing in the Dominican Republic intensified on Monday after a man questioned by authorities visited the beach where she was last seen and spoke with officials.

The Associated Press
March 17, 2025 at 4:58PM
Authorities in the Dominican Republic are searching for Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student, who went missing in the early morning hours of March 6, while walking on a beach in Punta Cana, officials said.

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — The search for a U.S. college student who went missing in the Dominican Republic intensified on Monday after a man questioned by authorities visited the beach where she was last seen and spoke with officials.

Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old student at the University of Pittsburgh and an Indian citizen, vanished before dawn on March 6 in the resort town of Punta Cana. Authorities are scouring waters in case she drowned.

Minnesota student Joshua Riibe has not been named as a suspect but is believed to be the last person to see her. On Sunday, he and his attorney met with officials on the beach.

According to the transcript of an interview with prosecutors, reported by Dominican media as well as NBC and Telemundo, Riibe told police he was drinking with Konanki on the beach and they were kissing in waist-deep water when they were pulled out to sea by a strong tide. Riibe said he was a former lifeguard and swam her into shore.

He told investigators he vomited upon reaching the beach and that Konanki said she was going to fetch her things. When he looked up, she was gone. He said he was later surprised to hear of her disappearance.

Riibe’s parents have accused Dominican officials of detaining him ‘’under irregular conditions'' without translators or legal counsel, saying he has been confined to a hotel room with police surveillance for more than a week.

They said Riibe, a senior at St. Cloud University, has been repeatedly taken to the police station and interrogated, adding that he has ‘’fully cooperated'' with police.

The statement on Friday by Albert and Tine Riibe provided no details about Konanki’s disappearance or their son’s connection to her. His parents said the family has retained a lawyer to ensure his rights are protected.

Dominican public prosecutors have not responded to the statement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also investigating Konanki’s disappearance.

about the writer

about the writer

MARTÍN ADAMES ALCÁNTARA

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Search for US student in Dominican Republic intensifies with witness account

card image

The search for a U.S. college student who went missing in the Dominican Republic intensified on Monday after a man questioned by authorities visited the beach where she was last seen and spoke with officials.

Nation

Trump administration says South African ambassador has to leave the US by Friday

card image

World

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney seeks alliances in Europe as he deals with Trump

card image