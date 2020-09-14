Emergency personnel are searching for a small airplane that they believe went down in the Mississippi River in the southeast metro, an aviation official said Monday.

The search began Sunday night around Grey Cloud Island for the plane, which departed from nearby South St. Paul Municipal Airport earlier in the day, said airport director Andrew Wall.

Wall declined to say anything further.

Sheriff’s Office personnel from Dakota and Washington counties have been trying to locate the plane and anyone who was on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was waiting to be notified by local authorities about the fate of the plane.

Return to www.startribune.com for updates on this developing story.