Sports

Sean Manaea to re-sign with Mets for $75 million over 3 years, AP source says

Sean Manaea is set to return to the New York Mets on a $75 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press.

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

The Associated Press
December 24, 2024 at 12:49AM
Mets pitcher Sean Manaea throws against the Dodgers during Game 6 of the NL Championship Series in October. Manaea is set to return to the Mets on a $75 million, three-year contract. (Julio Cortez/The Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Sean Manaea is set to return to the New York Mets on a $75 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

Manaea blossomed into New York's top starting pitcher this year during his first season with the team, going 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA in 32 starts. The left-hander declined his player option for 2025, passing up the final $13.5 million of a $28 million, two-year deal he signed in January, to become a free agent for the third straight offseason.

Then he turned down a $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Mets last month to hit the open market again.

The reunion with Manaea, who turns 33 on Feb. 1, gives New York a much-needed frontline starter to help complete its reconstructed rotation. After signing slugger Juan Soto to a record $765 million, 15-year deal, owner Steve Cohen has committed $916.25 million to five free agents this offseason — four of them starting pitchers.

The club also inked right-handed newcomers Frankie Montas ($34 million, two years), Clay Holmes ($38 million, three years) and Griffin Canning ($4.25 million, one year). Holmes, a two-time All-Star as the New York Yankees' closer, plans to convert from a reliever to a starter.

Manaea struck out 184 batters and walked 63 in a career-high 181 2/3 innings this year. He lowered his arm slot in midseason to emulate another nasty left-hander, NL Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves, and became New York's most effective starter down the stretch, with a 6-2 record and 3.09 ERA in his final 12 regular-season outings.

During the playoffs, Manaea went 2-1 with a 4.74 ERA in four starts covering 19 innings as the Mets made a surprise run to the National League Championship Series.

A trio of veteran starters then became free agents: Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana. Severino signed a $67 million, three-year contract with the Athletics.

Manaea's agreement matches the $75 million, three-year deal free agent right-hander Nathan Eovaldi got to remain with the Texas Rangers — although about $23 million due to Manaea will be deferred. Eovaldi turns 35 in February.

Manaea, Montas and Holmes figure to have spots in a projected 2025 rotation that includes incumbents Kodai Senga and David Peterson. Canning, Tylor Megill, Paul Blackburn and Jose Buttó are among the candidates who could help round out the group.

A nine-year major league veteran, Manaea is 77-62 with a 4.00 ERA in 198 starts and 30 relief appearances with Oakland (2016-21), San Diego (2022), San Francisco (2023) and the Mets. He pitched a no-hitter for the A's against Boston in April 2018.

Manaea was selected 34th overall by the Kansas City Royals in the 2013 amateur draft out of Indiana State.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

about the writer

about the writer

MIKE FITZPATRICK

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

An all-Filipino crew is set to make history in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race

There have been plenty of ''firsts'' in the history of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race which was first held in 1945. An all-Filipino crew of 15 sailors will make it another when the annual ocean classic begins in Sydney on Thursday.

Sports

Mavericks play the Timberwolves on Christmas day

Sports

Hertl scores decisive goal as Golden Knights beat Ducks 3-1