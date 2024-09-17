NEW YORK — Sean "Diddy" Combs pleads not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.
Sean "Diddy" Combs pleads not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges
Sean "Diddy" Combs pleads not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 17, 2024 at 6:45PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
New York Yankees clinch playoff spot by beating Seattle Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings.