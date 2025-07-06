Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets standing ovation from inmates after court victory, his lawyer says

NEW YORK — Sean ''Diddy'' Combs got a standing ovation from fellow inmates when the music mogul returned to jail after winning acquittals on potential life-in-prison charges, providing what his lawyer says might have been the best thing he could do for Black incarcerated men in America.
''They all said: ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government,''' attorney Marc Agnifilo said in a weekend interview days after a jury acquitted Combs of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.
Combs, 55, remains jailed after his Wednesday conviction on prostitution-related charges and could still face several years in prison at an upcoming sentencing after being credited for 10 months already served.
After federal agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March 2024, the lawyer said he told Combs to expect arrest on sex trafficking charges.
''I said: ‘Maybe it's your fate in life to be the guy who wins,''' he recalled during a telephone interview briefly interrupted by a jailhouse call from Combs. ''They need to see that someone can win. I think he took that to heart.''
Blunt trial strategy works
The verdict came after a veteran team of eight defense lawyers led by Agnifilo executed a trial strategy that resonated with jurors. Combs passed lawyers notes during effective cross examinations of nearly three dozen witnesses over two months, including Combs' ex-employees.
The lawyers told jurors Combs was a jealous domestic abuser with a drug problem who participated in the swinger lifestyle through threesomes involving Combs, his girlfriends and another man.