Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-aide says she was 'brainwashed' when she sent loving texts years after rape

NEW YORK — A former personal assistant to Sean ''Diddy'' Combs who says he raped her testified Monday that she continued sending him loving text messages for years after her job ended in 2017 because she was ''brainwashed.''
The woman, testifying for a third day under the pseudonym ''Mia'' at the music mogul's federal sex trafficking trial, used the word as defense attorney Brian Steel confronted her with skepticism and even suggested she fabricated her claims.
Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering charges. His lawyers concede he could be violent, but he denies using threats or his powerful position in the music industry to commit abuse.
Steel had Mia read aloud for the jury numerous loving text messages she sent to Combs, including one in 2019 in which she said she had a nightmare that she was trapped in an elevator with the singer R. Kelly and Combs rescued her.
''And the person who sexually assaulted you came to your rescue?'' Steel asked incredulously. He rephrased, asking if she really dreamed of being saved by a man ''who terrorized you and caused you PTSD?'' Prosecutors objected and the judge sustained it.
It was one of many objections during a combative cross-examination of Mia at the trial, now in its fourth week, during which several government witnesses have been treated more gently by defense lawyers and have even spoken positively of Combs.
In an Aug. 29, 2020, message to Combs, Mia recalled happy highlights from her eight years working for him — such as drinking champagne at the Eiffel Tower at 4 a.m. and rejecting Mick Jagger's offer to take her home — saying she remembered only ''the good times.''
In the same message, Mia mentioned once feeling ''bamboozled'' by a woman. Steel asked why she didn't say Combs had bamboozled her as well, given her accusations.