Wires

Sean ``Diddy'' Combs acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, convicted of prostitution offense

Sean ''Diddy'' Combs acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, convicted of prostitution offense.

The Associated Press
July 2, 2025 at 2:20PM

NEW YORK — Sean ''Diddy'' Combs acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, convicted of prostitution offense.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Sean ``Diddy'' Combs acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, convicted of prostitution offense

Sean ''Diddy'' Combs acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, convicted of prostitution offense.

Wires

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows 'there will be no Hamas' in postwar Gaza

Wires

The jury in the Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial has reached a verdict on all charges