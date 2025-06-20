Sean Baker reflects on becoming a 'weird spokesperson' for theatergoing

BAKER: That's something that I've been personally battling with. I am preaching that this sort of entertainment is meant first and foremost for theaters, so come out and see them. And then at the same time, I make films that are a little bit difficult and not exactly friendly for a wide audience. But I hope that, since my films lean into a little more into that prestige world, maybe people will come out looking for that sort of thing. ''This film won the Palme d'Or and then eventually an Academy Award. Maybe this is something we should see in the theater, even though it doesn't fit the mold of what we normally are going to see, which are the blockbuster popcorn movies.'' Those are the movies that keep cinemas alive, not my films. Maybe someday. But it's the ''Barbies'' that are keeping the cinemas alive, not the ''Anoras,'' even though ''Anora'' did amazingly well in the hands of Neon. I do sometimes feel like a weird spokesperson for this because I'm not exactly delivering what I'm preaching on.