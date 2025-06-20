Sean Baker reflects on becoming a 'weird spokesperson' for theatergoing

LOS ANGELES — During his best director acceptance speech at this year's Academy Awards, Sean Baker zealously spoke about the importance of theatergoing, particularly the increasingly threatened independently-owned cinemas. Baker was accepting the award for ''Anora,'' which won five of the six Oscars it was nominated for that night.
On the other side of that awards campaign, the independent filmmaker is continuing his evangelism for seeing films on the big screen by teaming up with Pluto TV for ''Free Movie Weekend,'' which highlights independent and family-owned theaters across the country throughout the summer, including the Music Box Theatre in Chicago this weekend.
The initiative kicked off with Baker's pick near Los Angeles — the Gardena Cinema. Complimentary tickets will also be offered to the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, as well as Detroit's Redford Theater in the coming weeks.
In an exclusive interview, Baker spoke with The Associated Press about why he feels like a ''weird spokesperson'' for theatergoing and how he hopes his next film will differ from his previous work. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.
AP: You are an outspoken advocate for independent and family-owned movie theaters. Why are they so important to you?
BAKER: I'm Gen X. Growing up, the theaters that we primarily went to were independently owned and usually family owned. Multiplexes kicked in in the late 80s. I love multiplexes. They're great, but there is something that's a little more intimate and has that family warmth. It's not a corporate environment. For a very long time, that's how I discovered and fell in love with the movies.
And then I actually worked in an independently-owned theater. It was the craziest thing. It was called the Roberts Cinema in New Jersey, and I applied for a job as the ticket ripper. It was a small business, so next thing you know, they are training me on the projectors. Next thing, they're like, ''We need a manager.'' So, at 17 years old, I was managing, projecting and ticket ripping at a theater in Manville, New Jersey, that's no longer there. They played mostly Disney films during the day and foreign films at night. It was my first real job and I look back fondly on that time.
And then I went to film school and I started making movies. It's always been with the intention of making feature films for theaters. A dream of mine is to someday maybe even own a theater.