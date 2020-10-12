SEATTLE — The Vikings' first two quarters on Sunday night in Seattle were a fiery display of defensive mastery that put them in position to knock off one of the NFC's two remaining undefeated teams.

That lead dissolved in a third quarter full of turnovers, penalties and a concerning injury to their star running back.

Then, the game abruptly turned again, as the Vikings dominated the fourth quarter and were on the verge of a stunning victory.

But Russell Wilson got one last chance, after the Vikings passed up a short field goal and failed to convert on fourth and 1 at the Seattle 6 with 1:57 left.

Wilson drove down the field and hit D.K. Metcalf with a six-yard touchdown pass on fourth and goal with 15 seconds remaining for a 27-26 win.

A Kirk Cousins touchdown pass to Adam Thielen had capped a 15-play, 92-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter to give the Vikings a 26-21 lead.

Seattle Seahawks' Bryan Mone (92) cheers on DK Metcalf (14) after Metcalf pulled in a long pass near the end of the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-26.

Eric Wilson intercepted Russell Wilson on the ensuing Seattle drive, and then the Vikings (1-4) rode Alexander Mattison and Mike Boone, filling in for an injured Dalvin Cook, to the Seattle 6 before turning it over on downs.

After the game, coach Mike Zimmer said, "I told them on the headset, 'We didn't come here for this — let's go win it.'"

Asked if he had any regrets, he said: "I really don't. We came here to win, so I'm not going to second-guess any of that stuff. We didn't get it done."

A commanding first half that saw the Vikings take a 13-0 lead through two quarters dissolved quickly in the third quarter after Cook injured his groin on a pass that went for a six-yard loss on the first play of the third quarter.

The Seahawks (5-0) scored three third-quarter touchdowns (aided by a pair of Cousins turnovers) to take a 21-13 lead.

With Cook in the locker room, Russell Wilson hit tight end Will Dissly for a touchdown to make it 13-7 as linebacker Eric Wilson fell down on the play.

On the ensuing Vikings drive, guard Dru Samia's holding penalty — his second of the night and third flag overall — put the Vikings in a second-and-long situation, and when Cousins tried to throw under pressure on third down, a Seahawks challenge showed Damontre Moore had knocked the ball out of Cousins' hand before his arm came forward, turning an incomplete pass into a fumble the Seahawks recovered on the Vikings' 15.

Wilson's dart to D.K. Metcalf made it 14-13 Seattle, and on the Vikings' next offensive play, Cousins tried to fit a pass to Justin Jefferson over veteran Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright on a zone drop.

The interception gave Seattle the ball on the Vikings' 29, and Chris Carson sliced through the Vikings' defense for a 29-yard TD.

Cousins responded by directing a touchdown drive that ended with a three-yard TD to Adam Thielen to pull the Vikings to 21-19, but as the Vikings tried to tie the game on a two-point conversion, they opted for a Cousins draw behind Samia (who by that point had been flagged for a third holding penalty) that the Seahawks quickly snuffed out.

The Vikings' first half on offense was efficient, but their first two defensive quarters were nothing short of immaculate.

Their four-man rush beat Seattle's dubious offensive line and put Wilson in a vice as the quarterback searched in vain for places to go downfield with the ball. A Vikings defense that had seven sacks in its first four games brought Wilson down four times, letting the Seahawks run just 18 plays that averaged just 3.7 yards while holding the ball for 9:44.

Cousins completed 15 of his 21 passes for 140 yards in the first half; after he hit just four receivers the entire game in Houston last week, he completed passes to that many different players in the Vikings' game-opening 77-yard touchdown march.

Minnesota lined up with heavy personnel, content to whip the Seahawks up front the way Seattle used to do to its opponents. The Vikings put fullback C.J. Ham on the line of scrimmage as an extra tight end, used tackle Rashod Hill as an extra lineman on a pair of plays and gave the ball to Cook 17 times for 65 yards.

It amounted to a tenuous 13-0 halftime lead, though, after a Samia holding penalty forced the Vikings to make up yardage for a 52-yard Dan Bailey field goal in the second quarter.

Then, after a Harrison Smith blitz to snuff out a swing pass for a six-yard Chris Carson loss, followed by two sacks, the Vikings could only turn their final drive of the half into three points. The Seahawks dialed up a well-timed blitz following a Vikings timeout to force a quick Cousins incompletion during a two-minute drill, and Shaquill Griffin swatted Cousins' deep shot away from Adam Thielen to save a touchdown after Thielen had gained a step on him.