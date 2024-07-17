Calamari, French fries and fried shrimp po'boys are off the menu at Sea Salt Eatery for now after a fire hit the restaurant in the days following storm-related closures that affected several other Twin Cities restaurants.

Sea Salt staff on social media said the Minnehaha Regional Park restaurant is on a "limited menu" until repairs can be made. The new sandwich shop in the pavilion has not been affected.

"We look forward to sunshine & normalcy," store owners posted on social media.

Sea Salt officials did not respond to emails and direct messages requesting comment.

Power outages temporarily closed several Minnehaha Regional Park facilities, including the Sea Salt pavilion, late last week as a result of intense thunderstorms that affected about 3,200 Xcel Energy customers.

The fire at Sea Salt broke out Monday and forced the eatery to limit the menu to sandwiches and beverages. The shop reopened Tuesday but removed the following items from its menu: Calamari, clam fries and French fries; calamari and fried scallop tacos; fried shrimp, fried oyster and fried catfish baskets; fried shrimp, fried oyster, fried crawfish and fried catfish po'boys.

Star Tribune staff writer Zoë Jackson contributed to this report.