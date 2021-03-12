LOS ANGELES – On a former Cold War missile base perched high above the Golden Gate Bridge, in what is now the world's largest marine mammal hospital, Frances Gulland still remembers the shock she felt when she first started working here as a veterinarian 26 years ago.

A male sea lion had washed ashore in severe pain. His hind flippers were swollen, his lymph nodes riddled with tumors. Cancer had taken over his kidneys and turned his spine to mush. First responders at the Marine Mammal Center said they saw this in sea lions all the time.

"Wildlife should not be getting cancer like this, that's crazy!" she said. "How can that be?"

After two decades of study, a team of marine mammal pathologists, virology experts, chemists and geneticists say they've connected two culprits: herpes and toxic chemicals, like DDT and PCBs. The ocean is clearly hurting, researchers say, and this mysterious cancer in so many sea lions carries a troubling warning for humans.

"Sea lions, they're coming up on the beach, using the same waters that we swim and surf in, eating a lot of the same seafood that we eat," said Gulland, a research associate at the University of California, Davis. "They're predisposed to cancer by these high levels of legacy compounds that are still in the environment — and we are also exposed to these chemicals."

Marine mammals, like humans, nurse their young and live relatively long lives. They accumulate toxins in their blubber and get sick from the same kinds of viruses that affect humans.

So the more we understand how environmental conditions can turn a seemingly minor disease into widespread cancer in sea lions, the more we might know how to prevent similar cancers in humans. Is there a way, for example, to prevent cervical cancer — a life-threatening disease that starts with a simple infection of human papillomavirus (HPV) — from proliferating?

Scientists in California first noticed the sea lion cancer decades ago, at a time when the ocean seemed too big to fail. Factories were churning out the pesticide DDT. Barrels of industrial trash, radioactive materials, oil refinery waste, rotting meats and various acid sludges also got dumped into the sea.

To date, almost 25% of the sea lions that first responders bring to the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito have died of this one aggressive cancer — among the highest prevalence of a single type of cancer in any mammal, including humans.

For more than 20 years, Gulland examined every sea lion that she could not save — whether from cancer, a shark bite, net entanglement or from harmful algal blooms. Her team measured each animal, ran blood tests and dissected immense amounts of healthy tissue, tumorous tissue, reproductive organs and kidneys.

Gulland cataloged 394 sea lions — an unusually comprehensive data set for such an elusive species. Patterns emerged. A previously unknown herpes virus was triggering the cancer. The team also confirmed, in a study published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science, that sea lions with higher concentrations of DDT, PCBs and other decades-old chemicals were more prone to having the cancer take over their bodies.

"It is extraordinary, the level of pollutants in these animals in California. It is a big factor in why we're seeing this level of cancer," said Dr. Pádraig Duignan, chief pathologist at the Marine Mammal Center and a co-author of the study. "With all the dumping since the Second World War, right up to the 1970s, that's a lot of stuff out there."

Cancer is rare in wild animals. The only similar example of widespread cancer that has been scientifically documented in sea mammals seems to be in a beluga whale population in the St. Lawrence estuary. The river there had been contaminated by polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAHs, produced by aluminum smelters. Cancer was identified in 27% of the adult whales that were found dead and examined. But after the pollution went down, researchers noted, the cancer went away.

Going forward, researchers see the need to collaborate with more human oncologists. Further study of how exactly certain chemicals predispose sea lions to cancer could also inform our understanding of how secondary factors — such as smoking or exposure to pollutants that interfere with our immune systems — push cancer growth in humans, said Dr. Alissa Deming, director of clinical medicine at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.