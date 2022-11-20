BOONE, N.C. — Boogie Anderson scored 17 points and his basket as time expired gave Southeastern Louisiana a 70-69 win over Campbell on Saturday night.
Anderson finished 8-for-10 shooting and Sami Pissis scored 20 points for the Lions (3-2).
Ricky Clemons finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Fighting Camels (2-2). Devon Dunn added 13 points for Campbell. In addition, Jay Pal finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Sunday. SE Louisiana visits Appalachian State while Campbell plays Kennesaw State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Koo's late 53-yard FG lifts Falcons past Fields, Bears 27-24
Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons are still under .500 and still in the thick of the NFC South race.
Sports
Clark scores 33 as No. 4 Iowa women defeat Belmont 73-62
Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and No. 4 Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont 73-62 on Sunday.
Sports
Benigni's 23 lead Navy over Youngstown State 80-67
Austin Benigni had 23 points in Navy's 80-67 win over Youngstown State on Sunday.
Sports
Osborne, UCLA beat No. 11 Tennessee in Battle 4 Atlantis
Charisma Osborne scored 23 points and hit five 3-pointers to help UCLA beat No. 11 Tennessee 80-63 in Sunday's semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Sports
Boston rallies No. 1 South Carolina past No. 2 Stanford
Bree Hall hit a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left in overtime, Aliyah Boston overcame early foul trouble to score 14, including the tying jumper with two seconds left in regulation, and No. 1 and defending champion South Carolina rallied past second-ranked Stanford 76-71 on Sunday in a dramatic early-season showdown.