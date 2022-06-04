ORONO, Minn. — Authorities say a scuba diver was found dead in a suburban Minneapolis lake on Friday.

A rescue team was sent to Maxwell Bay on the north end of the Lake Minnetonka near Orono to look for the missing diver at noon Friday, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

With the help of sonar equipment, a diver who had been with the man before he disappeared found him about 30 feet from his last known location.

Paramedics on shore attempted life-saving measures before the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office is investigating.