Man scuba diving in a lake near Duluth on a visit from Canada struggled to reach the dock, went under and died, officials said.

The incident occurred late Friday morning at Pike Lake in Canosia Township, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

Justin J.C. Swan, 31, of Alberta, was identified by the Sheriff's Office as the diver who died while in the lake with a partner.

According to the Sheriff's office:

Emergency responders were dispatched to the lake's public access area roughly 10 miles northwest of Duluth and were told that Swan "was observed going beneath the surface of the water shortly after requesting assistance to the dock," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

The diving partner got Swan out of the water with the help of another person nearby.

Lifesaving efforts were begun, but the responders declared him dead at the scene.