There have been a few exceptions. A former Chicago judge was so stingy with approvals that companies began filing cases in southern Illinois — a practice that the state Legislature stomped out by banning forum shopping in 2015.

But Washington, D.C., may be the only other city that has fully embraced the activist approach of Albuquerque.

Since 2013, Washington judges have routinely referred people seeking approval to sell their payments to the local Legal Aid Society. Attorney Tom Papson, who handles a large number of those cases, said about 50 people have acted on the advice.

“It is rare that someone doing one of these deals would seek us out on their own,” Papson said. “There is no easy way for them to find us.”

In about 10% of the cases, Papson said, the clients have decided to walk away from the deals after spending a couple of hours with a volunteer attorney. But most applicants want to go through with their deals. Papson said that’s where his team’s experience come into play.

“Most people don’t even know these deals are negotiable,” Papson said.

Armed with knowledge of the industry and a database of prior deals, Papson and his team usually know just how much wiggle room there is. Some customers, he said, wind up doubling their money. Usually, he said, they keep at least 50% of their money, up from about 35% before Legal Aid’s involvement.

“The clients are very appreciative,” Papson said. “Even if they don’t take our advice, they feel better because they understand the proposed transaction a lot better than they did before they talked to us.”

The Star Tribune’s analysis of more than 1,700 cases in Minnesota showed that sellers typically keep 40% of their future payments. If the transactions were treated as loans, most sellers would be paying effective interest rates of 10 to 24% per year, court records show.

“It reminds me of payday loans,” said Christi Fried, a Boston settlement consultant who previously ran the structured settlement division of a large insurance company. Fried said companies that buy settlement payments “wouldn’t be trying so hard if there wasn’t a big, fat profit in it.”

Executives with the largest companies in the industry declined to comment. The National Association of Settlement Purchasers, which represents the leading companies in the industry, issued a brief response to the newspaper’s findings.

“A fair secondary structured settlements market provides an option to payees — subject to review and approval by the courts — for meeting pressing financial needs,” the organization said.

Papson said his Legal Aid attorneys typically spend about 10 hours working with clients on their deals, though he said the agency has put in as many as 50 hours on a case. The clients didn’t pay anything for that help because they were poor and qualified for free legal assistance.

“I think there is a policing function to what we’re doing,” Papson said. “If the factoring companies know there is an interested party out here who is sophisticated about these kinds of cases, it naturally has some positive effect on their conduct. They know it may be scrutinized.”