'Wicked' tops SAG Awards nominations where many big-names are shutout

The last three best ensemble winners — ''Oppenheimer,'' ''Everything Everywhere All at Once,'' ''CODA'' — all went on to win best picture at the Academy Awards. All but one of the SAG acting winners of the last three years has also won at the Oscars. The sole exception was Lily Gladstone, who won SAG's award for female actor last year for ''Killers of the Flower Moon,'' but the Oscar trophy went to Emma Stone (''Poor Things'') at the Oscars.