Scrappy opera company Heartbeat thrives by reimagining the classics

NEW YORK — Dan Schlosberg remembers the day 11 years ago when his upstart opera company put on its first performance — in a yoga studio before an audience of 30 people.
''We did Kurt Weill's ‘The Seven Deadly Sins' accompanied by an upright piano that we got for free on Craigslist and a violin,'' recalled Schlosberg, the company's music director and one of its founders.
They named their company Heartbeat Opera, ''from the idea that singers would be feet away from you,'' Schlosberg said. ''And so you would be experiencing their voices at arm's length and that would make a resonance in your heart.''
Today, in an era when many opera companies are struggling financially, Heartbeat appears to be thriving, with an annual budget that just passed $1 million.
But true to its initial vision, the company still performs in small venues, most with a seating capacity of about 200.
No small opera here
''Very few small companies take up the ambition to do the fullness of opera on a small scale,'' said Jacob Ashworth, another founding member and Heartbeat's artistic director. ''We don't do small opera. We do big opera in a small space.''
And despite its success with critics and audiences — performances regularly sell out — the company has deliberately maintained a modest schedule.