Scottish composer James MacMillan will conduct choirs and an orchestra in the Twin Cities

Sir James MacMillan called it “quite a cloak and dagger meeting at Westminster Abbey.” Going in, the composer wasn’t certain what these representatives from Buckingham Palace wanted to discuss with him, but it quickly became clear: MacMillan was asked to compose a piece to be sung at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
Mind you, this was in 2011, but her majesty’s retinue was known for being well-prepared.
“I was presented with a text that was one of the queen’s favorites, a biblical extract, ‘Who shall separate us from the love of Christ?’” MacMillan said a fortnight ago from his home in Scotland’s North Ayrshire region.
“So I wrote it quickly,” he continued. “Who knows with old ladies? You never know when they’re going to be taken from us. And it went straight into a drawer for the next 11 years. And brought out when she died and rehearsals began.
“It was such a weird experience. I didn’t actually attend the [2022] funeral. My wife broke her foot, so I stayed behind in Scotland and watched it on television. With, it turned out, 4 billion others [according to some estimates]. I’ve certainly never had an audience like that before.”
That piece will be part of a two-week festival of MacMillan’s music being presented by the Minnesota Orchestra and VocalEssence. He’ll conduct the orchestra in two of his own works and three pieces by others this weekend, then lead an April 4 concert at the Cathedral of St. Paul with seven local church choirs that includes that anthem for the queen and seven other sacred works, including a premiere.
The festival concludes April 6 at St. Paul’s Ordway Concert Hall, where two VocalEssence choirs will be conducted by MacMillan and VocalEssence founder and artistic director Philip Brunelle.
“Sir James is one of the most unique voices for choral music of our time,” Brunelle said last week. “His religious faith, his social conscience, and his use of silence are part of what makes his music so vital and magnificent.”