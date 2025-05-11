Scottie Scheffler's craziest day at the PGA Championship: Handcuffs, jail, no appetite and a 66

''He was visibly shaking on the first tee,'' Clark said. ''And then perfect Scottie fashion, he pipes it down the middle and birdies the first hole. I just remember Harman and I — because we're buddies with Scottie and we knew it was a crappy situation — we said: ‘Let's get it out of the way. What happened?' He told us down the 10th hole. I think it calmed the nerves for him.