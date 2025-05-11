Scottie Scheffler's craziest day at the PGA Championship: Handcuffs, jail, no appetite and a 66

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scottie Scheffler is not someone who likes to rate anything over the other, whether it's a tournament he won or a round he played or a shot he hit.
He can let the facts speak for themselves on the craziest day of his career, which occurred at the PGA Championship last year.
Scheffler was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police car outside the gates of Valhalla Golf Club in the morning darkness. He had his fingerprints taken, stared into a camera wearing an orange jumpsuit for his mug shot and was put in a jail cell. He got out of jail and arrived back at the golf course 56 minutes before his tee time.
All this in just over three hours. He shot 66.
''Pretty good,'' Scheffler said with a smile. "It was definitely one of my best performances, for sure. I think it would have been a really easy scenario to get frustrated with the situation or have a ‘Woe is me' type of moment and be like, ‘I can't believe this has happened.'
''Hit a few balls, got on the course, birdied the first hole and got into the round,'' he said. ''I used whatever I had in the tank for good.''
One year later, the scene is no less surreal.
The red-and-blue lights from police cars flashing like strobes in the dark rain. The images on ESPN — courtesy of reporter Jeff Darlington, who also was stuck in traffic — showing the Masters champion and No. 1 player in handcuffs being led away.