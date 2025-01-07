Sports

Scottie Scheffler withdraws from next tournament. Pebble Beach still on his schedule

Scottie Scheffler withdrew from The American Express on Monday, saying his right hand has not fully recovered from minor surgery to repair a glass puncture over Christmas.

January 7, 2025 at 1:25AM
Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 golfer, has withdrawn from The American Express tournament on Monday, after missing the PGA Tour season opener in Hawaii after he injured his hand preparing Christmas dinner. (Fernando Llano/The Associated Press)

DALLAS — Scottie Scheffler withdrew from The American Express on Monday, saying his right hand has not fully recovered from minor surgery to repair a glass puncture over Christmas.

Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player, injured his hand preparing Christmas dinner, forcing him to miss the start of the PGA Tour season at The Sentry in Hawaii.

The American Express in Palm Desert, California, is scheduled for Jan. 16-19.

‘‘After consulting with my medical team, I have made the decision to withdraw from next week’s American Express tournament to give my injury more time to heal,‘’ Scheffler said in an Instagram post.

He remained hopeful of starting his year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a signature event that starts Jan. 30.

Scheffler is coming off a stellar season in which he won the Masters and Olympic gold, The Players Championship and the FedEx Cup among his nine titles worldwide. He was a runaway winner as PGA Tour player of the year and became the first player since Tiger Woods in 2009 to hold the No. 1 ranking for the entire calendar year.

