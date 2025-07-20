Wires

Scottie Scheffler wins the British Open for his second major title this year and the third leg of the career Grand Slam

Scottie Scheffler wins the British Open for his second major title this year and the third leg of the career Grand Slam.

The Associated Press
July 20, 2025 at 5:46PM

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Scottie Scheffler wins the British Open for his second major title this year and the third leg of the career Grand Slam.

