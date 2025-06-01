Scottie Scheffler joins Tiger Woods as only repeat winners at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio — Scottie Scheffler never lost the lead and never gave anyone much of a chance down the stretch Sunday in another relentless performance, closing with a 2-under 70 for a four-shot victory to join Tiger Woods as the only repeat winners of the Memorial.
Slowed by hand surgery at the start of the year from a freak accident, Scheffler appears to be in full stride with one major already in the bag and another around the corner at the U.S. Open.
''It's always a hard week,'' said Scheffler, who finished at 10-under 278. ''We battled really hard on the weekend. Overall it was a great week.''
On one of the tougher PGA Tour tests of the year, Scheffler made one bogey over the final 40 holes at Muirfield Village.
''Well, you did it again,'' tournament host Jack Nicklaus told him walking off the green.
Ben Griffin tried to make it interesting at the end with a 12-foot eagle on the par-5 15th and a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th to close within two shots with two to play. Scheffler, however, doesn't make mistakes. Griffin made double bogey on the 17th.
Griffin made a 4-foot par on the 18th for a 73 to finish alone in second, worth $2.2 million, more than what he earned when he won at Colonial last week.
Sepp Straka (70) finished another shot back.