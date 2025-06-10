Scottie Scheffler is primed for another tough major at the US Open

OAKMONT, Pa. — Scottie Scheffler doesn't care what the oddsmakers think or what people say about his status as the overwhelming favorite in this U.S. Open, and pretty much everywhere he plays.
But he can hear them — and sometimes, he hears from them.
''That's why I had to get rid of my Venmo, because I was either getting paid by people or people requesting me a bunch of money when I didn't win. It wasn't a good feeling,'' Scheffler said with a laugh Tuesday at Oakmont.
It wasn't entirely clear if he was kidding.
He did say later the most anyone tried to pay him for a win — he has won 19 times worldwide in just over three years — was a couple of dollars.
''That didn't happen nearly as much as the requests did,'' he said.
Perhaps the most telling number for Scheffler, No. 1 in the world ranking for the longest streak since Tiger Woods in the late 2000s, is that he has won 25% of his tournaments since capturing his first PGA Tour title at the Phoenix Open in 2022.
He has won three of his past four tournaments — including his third major at the PGA Championship last month at Quail Hollow — by a combined 17 shots. There's a lot of numbers that define his dominance in golf.