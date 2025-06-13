Scottie Scheffler has frustrating day at the US Open to fall 7 shots off the pace

OAKMONT, Pa. — Scottie Scheffler kept coming back to the same answer when asked in different ways how a day that began with optimism at the U.S. Open turned into a 5 1/2-hour slog that left him well off the front page of the leaderboard.
''I've probably got to give myself a few more looks,'' the world's top-ranked player said Thursday after a 3-over 73 left him seven shots behind front-runner J.J. Spaun.
Scheffler was talking about looks for reasonable birdie putts. Those didn't happen nearly enough during 5 1/2 often arduous hours at Oakmont. As for plain old ''looks,'' however, well the three-time major winner had those in abundance.
Looks of frustration, like when his drive on the par-5 12th landed in the middle of a fairway that slopes massively from left to right and kept rolling, and rolling, and rolling until it was in the first cut of the course's signature ankle-deep rough.
Looks of bafflement, like when his 6-foot par putt at the par-3 13th slid by, causing him to put his hand over his mouth and turn to caddie Ted Scott as if to say, ''What just happened?''
Looks of anger, like when his wedge from 83 yards on the easy (by Oakmont standards) par-4 14th landed 40 feet past the hole. Scheffler slammed the club into the ground before collecting himself to two-putt.
Looks of annoyance. When his 12-foot birdie attempt at the par-4 17th lipped out, Scheffler bent over, pressed his hands on his knees and appeared to sigh before standing back up.
That doesn't even include what he described as ''sloppy'' bogeys on the par-4 third and par-5 fourth, when he found the sand off the tee.