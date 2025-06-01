Scottie Scheffler has flawless card and surges into lead at the Memorial

''Obviously, Scottie Scheffler's the best player in the world, but No. 1 can be beat,'' Griffin said. ''I feel like right now ... you know, I beat him last week. Obviously, he's coming off a major win. But, yeah, I feel like he obviously can be beaten, and I've just got to keep the pedal down and make a lot of birdies because I know he's going to, as well.''