Scottie Scheffler has flawless card and surges into lead at the Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio — Scottie Scheffler felt he was hitting all the right shots and only had 13 straight pars to show for it Saturday on a tough day at the Memorial. As usual, he had a powerful finishing kick, and the world's No. 1 player wound up in a familiar spot.
Scheffler, six shots behind when he made the turn, had four birdies over the last five holes for a 4-under 68 at Muirfield Village, giving him a one-shot lead when Ben Griffin missed a 3-foot par putt on the final hole.
''I don't know what the scoring average was today, but I was definitely proud of the way I finished and it was really challenging,'' Scheffler said. ''Through 13 holes, I felt like I was playing really good and I was only even par. Just a hard course.''
And it became a hard task for everyone chasing him. Scheffler has won the last eight times when he had the 54-hole lead, including two weeks ago at the PGA Championship. He goes after his third win in his last four starts.
No one is throwing in the towel, not with five players within five shots of the lead when so much can happen so quickly at Muirfield Village, as Saturday showed.
And that starts with Griffin, who won his first individual PGA Tour title at Colonial last week and didn't sound the least bit bothered that Scheffler was the guy he was chasing.
''Obviously, Scottie Scheffler's the best player in the world, but No. 1 can be beat,'' Griffin said. ''I feel like right now ... you know, I beat him last week. Obviously, he's coming off a major win. But, yeah, I feel like he obviously can be beaten, and I've just got to keep the pedal down and make a lot of birdies because I know he's going to, as well.''
The scoring average for the 57 players who made the cut was 73.9, and three players failed to break 80. Scheffler, the only player to break par all three rounds, was at 8-under 208.