Scottie Scheffler gets a break from an azalea, escapes a magnolia and trails by 3 at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Even the azaleas at Augusta National seem to love Scottie Scheffler. The magnolia trees weren't so friendly, though.
The two-time Masters champion's title defense took some unusual detours into the flora surrounding Augusta National's ryegrass fairways and bentgrass greens Friday, and if he hopes to win a third green jacket Sunday, he'll have to rally from another unfamiliar spot — three shots outside the lead.
Scheffler led by five shots at the halfway point in 2022 and won by three. Last year, he was tied for the lead after the second round and won by four — part of a nine-win season that included a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.
This time, he's at 5-under 139 and tied for fifth through 36 holes. Justin Rose was 8 under, with Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy also ahead of the defending champ.
Over his first 24 holes of this Masters, Scheffler played the sort of golf that makes even McIlroy jealous — bogey- and drama-free. Then he began to wobble, with three bogeys in a five-hole stretch.
And for a few seconds, it looked like he'd made a mess of the par-3 12th. His approach sailed well beyond the front left hole location and landed on an upslope covered by blooming azaleas — but the bushes spat out the ball, leaving a manageable chip.
From there, Scheffler's elite short game took over. He chipped in for an improbable birdie that got him back under par for the day.
''When you're playing for the wind to be into and it turns around and goes straight down, I mean, it's very challenging,'' Scheffler said. ''I was fortunate to see the ball come out of the bushes there and was able to take advantage of the break.''