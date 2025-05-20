Scottie Scheffler brings a Grand Slam back into view with PGA Championship win

The last chance for another career Grand Slam this year seemingly ended when Jordan Spieth missed the cut at the PGA Championship.
The next two days might have changed the outlook.
Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship with two stretches that were simply sublime. There was the closing five holes on Saturday that he played in 5-under par to build the lead, and the opening six holes on the back nine Sunday to stay there.
In both cases, he didn't miss a shot. Not one.
''I hit the important shots well this week, and that's why I'm walking away with the trophy,'' Scheffler said. ''When I needed to, I feel like I hit the shots.''
This was the epitome of execution, enough to wonder if he can win the U.S. Open and British Open over the next two months, the two majors he doesn't already have.
Scheffler, with two Masters green jackets and the Wanamaker Trophy, now is halfway home to the career Grand Slam. He's been No. 1 in the world for the last two years, and really golf's best since 2022. He has been No. 1 for 89% of the time since he first got to the top of the ranking.
Scheffler talked about the career Grand Slam a few days after Rory McIlroy won the Masters for the final leg. As usual, he delivered a dose of perspective.