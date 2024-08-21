Scottie Scheffler and PGA Tour's best players face a new course in mile-high Castle Pines

''If I was to truly say I want to play my best golf at East Lake, this may have been a week where I would have taken off, just because there's so much emphasis on East Lake,'' Scheffler said. ''I kind of figured out this year I don't love playing the week before a major championship. So with East Lake having so much importance in the season-long race, if I was to truly look at my goal at the beginning of the year to win East Lake, this would have a week where I would consider maybe take off, especially with the points lead that I have.''