Scott Reedy’s team-leading fifth goal of the season was the winner as the No. 5 Gophers defeated Michigan State 4-2 on Friday night at Munn Ice Arena to sweep the Big Ten series and improve to 6-0.

Reedy scored at 14 minutes, 14 seconds of the second period, breaking a 2-all tie. The goal came just four seconds after the start of a power play. Reedy, a Prior Lake native who attended Shattuck-St. Mary’s, won a faceoff in the lower right circle and sent the puck back to Jackson LaCombe. The sophomore defenseman’s quick shot from the top of the slot was on net and Reedy tipped it past goalie Drew DeRidder.

Reedy has a goal in five of Minnesota’s six games so far; he had 15 goals last season.

Teammate Ben Meyers, just as he did in the series opener, scored the first goal for the Gophers. It came at 5:03 of the first period — 2½ minutes sooner than the night before — and was the third goal of the season for the sophomore forward from Delano.

Jaxson Nelson made it 2-0 Gophers at 15:27 of the first period. But 19 seconds later, Kyle Haskins scored for Michigan State.

The Spartans (2-3-1, 1-3-0-1) tied it at 2-all on Dennis Cesana’s goal at 3:50 of the second.

Reedy got the game’s biggest goal about 10 minutes later — it was his 10th career game winner. He also had an assist on the Gophers’ final goal, an empty-netter by Sampo Ranta with 11 seconds left in the third people.

Jack LaFontaine stopped 31 shots for the Gophers, DeRidder 32 for Michigan State.

Perhaps LaFontaine’s best save came with 3:19 left and the Gophers clinging to a one-goal clean. Haskins, who had the Spartans’ first goal, shot from point-blank range. But LaFontaine was up to the challenge and kept a great streak going: This was the 11th game in a row he has not given up from than two goals dating back to last season.

Bottom line, though, it was a much better effort from the Spartans than in Thursday’s game which the Gophers won 3-1.

“I didn’t like our legs in the first two periods. We were stuck in the mud,’’ Michigan State coach Danton Cole said after the series opener. “Minnesota is the type of team that can do that to you.

“We probably turned over a hundred pucks [Thursday]. If you keep feeding the monster, it’s not a good game plan. We had way too many pucks that we didn’t get out [of the defensive zone].”