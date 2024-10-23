Scott Perry led a conservative House takeover. Now he's in a tough race against a moderate Democrat

As the candidates exchange barbs in the race's final days, Stelson is not focusing her attacks solely on the attempt by Trump and Perry to overturn the presidential election results four years ago, which culminated in a mob of Trump's supporters storming the Capitol. Though Stelson argues that Perry's actions should be ''disqualifying,'' she is casting them as part of a wider pattern that shows Perry is more focused on internal struggles in Washington than the needs of Pennsylvania constituents.